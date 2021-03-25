Missing Rowan County 14-year-old girl found in South Carolina

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing Rowan County teenager has been found in South Carolina.
Aleah Paige Gaultney, a 14-year-old who was reported missing since Sunday, was located in Anderson, South Carolina at her aunt’s house.
Deputies say her mother is on the way to pick her up.
Investigators say Aleah had been missing since she left home on Happy Hollow Road in Rockwell on Sunday.
Aleah was reported missing by her mother when she discovered that her daughter was not in her bedroom at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Aleah did leave a note saying that she intended to visit someone in Florida, but the note did not have a name of the person or exact location in Florida. The mother advised that the family does not know anyone in Florida or have relatives there.
A neighbor and longtime family friend who lives on Happy Hollow Road also discovered his 2007 white, 4 door, Ford Fusion to be missing on Sunday morning. The vehicle has a NC tag of ZTY1012, and has been entered into NCIC as a stolen vehicle.
It is believed that Aleah did take the vehicle, as the note that she left does advise to tell the neighbor that she was sorry for stealing. It is unknown if Aleah acted alone in taking the vehicle, or if she may have had assistance as her mother advises that Aleah did not know how to operate a vehicle very well.
Although Aleah was found, deputies say that stolen vehicle has still not been located, and the investigation into the incident will continue.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Patrick Schmeltzer at 704-216-8702 or 1st Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686, or 1st. Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
