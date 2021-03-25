Former Vice President Pence joins Franklin Graham in N.C. at Samaritan’s Purse facility

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Rev. Franklin Graham to tour and learn about Samaritan’s Purse.
Pence and his wife, former Second Lady Karen Pence, traveled to the facility on Wednesday in his first visit to North Carolina since leaving office.
Pence’s trip was to learn more about Samaritan’s Purse, and how the ministry responds to disasters across the U.S. and around the world.
Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the international Christian relief organization, walked Pence and his wife through the 202,000-square-foot warehouse facility where Samaritan’s Purse pre-positions emergency relief supplies to quickly respond to crises.
“We are here to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse because we believe in this ministry,” Pence said. “I hope you all know the difference that Samaritan’s Purse has made in the life of this nation and in [God’s] kingdom around the world.”
The Pences have been in the field with Samaritan’s Purse several times before, and Wednesday’s visit touched on additional aspects of the organization’s disaster relief work.
As part of the visit, the Pences toured a Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital with medical staff who provided life-saving care in multiple coronavirus hotspots around the world, and in places like Iraq, where patients were severely wounded by gunfire, land mines, mortar rounds, car bombings and improvised explosives.
The Pences were shown how Samaritan’s Purse refurbishes medical equipment to support mission hospitals, and they saw how the organization stands ready to provide critical relief supplies, such as clean water, food, emergency shelter and hygiene kits at a moment’s notice.
They also toured U.S. Disaster Relief units and equipment, which deploy to hard-hit areas across the country in response to tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters.
“We are so honored that the vice president and his wife came to visit Samaritan’s Purse today,” Graham said. “They love the Lord Jesus Christ, and they have served our country, so it’s a privilege to have them volunteer and be a part of what we’re doing in Jesus’ Name.”
Samaritan’s Purse is currently on the ground in Alabama, helping families who lost everything in recent tornados, and the ministry is responding in Kentucky where devastating flooding overwhelmed Breathitt County.
Samaritan’s Purse is also assisting tens of thousands of suffering people in Tigray, Ethiopia—including children who are at risk of acute malnutrition. The organization’s DC-8 cargo plane has airlifted enough supplemental nutrition to feed 44,000 children for 30 days.
