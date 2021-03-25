FIRST ALERT: Storm chances ramp up tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is out for the mountains today, as that’s the area where the rain risk is greatest.
Elsewhere, the rain chance tapers down to just a 20% around the Piedmont as a warm front lifts north across the region. Highs today will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to the lower 70s in the foothills to the upper 70s around Charlotte.
A cold front bringing severe weather to the Deep South and the Gulf Coast region today will cross the WBTV area tonight. So, our rain chances will steadily ramp up after the sun goes down this evening.
Showers and heavier thunderstorms – probably below severe level limits – will cross from west to east overnight with mild low temperatures in the middle 60s.
The good news in all of this is the timing! Most of the rain will fall during the dark, night-time hours and once the rain pushes east early Friday morning, we’ll quickly dry out and warm up with afternoon readings likely to reach the lower 80s.
The weekend looks to remain on the warm side with highs in the middle 70s both days. Saturday brings a 30% thundershower chance as another warm front approaches the region from the south followed by a cold front on Sunday.
A First Alert has been hoisted for Sunday, as a 70% thunderstorm chance enters the forecast package in advance of the cold front.
Beyond Sunday’s thundershowers, the start of the workweek appears dry with mostly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle 60s.
Get your latest weather updates and forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.