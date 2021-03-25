FIRST ALERT: Heaviest rain focuses on mountains, foothills Thursday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for Thursday evening into early Friday morning as a cold front drives rain and a few isolated thunderstorms into the WBTV viewing area.
The focal point for the heaviest downpours will be in the Mountains and Foothills. The afternoon will feature scattered showers that will transition to a steady and widespread rain after sunset.
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight as waves of moisture moves eastward into the Charlotte Metro and Piedmont. Gusty winds and lightning are the primary threats.
A few lingering showers may still be around Friday morning, but drier air is expected to filter in quickly.
So, expect a mostly rain-free morning commute.
In terms of temperatures, highs will soar to the upper 70s today before topping out the lower 80s Friday.
While Friday is dry, another cold front will influence our weather this weekend. We’ll be teased with a few scattered showers and thundershowers late Saturday before widespread rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms track across the region Sunday.
A First Alert has been issued for Sunday as the new week will begin on a wet note. Sunshine and drier weather returns Monday ahead chance for rain Tuesday.
Weekend temperatures will hang out in the mid 70s before more seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s return Monday and Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.