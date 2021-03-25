Cabarrus County, Concord and Kannapolis partner to end negative trend in recycling

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality awarded Cabarrus County, Concord and Kannapolis a grant for $8,600 to help raise awareness of the app and to help reduce local recycling contamination. The funds went toward four Recycle Right billboards across Cabarrus County, three locations along Highway 29 (near the Speedway, in south Kannapolis and a digital billboard just before highway 85) and one on Hwy 24-27 in Midland.