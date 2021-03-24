‘Your Hour, Her Power’: Billboards and campaigns raise awareness, funds for women disproportionately impacted during the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - They call it “The first female recession.”
Dress for Success knows women across the globe, and right here in the Charlotte region were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Because of that, the work of the non-profit is needed now more than ever.
Every day of Women’s History Month, Dress For Success asked a local businesswoman to be an ambassador for “31 Days of Women in Power.” They were chosen to inspire hope and resilience among women.
On Tuesday, March 23, WBTV anchor Maureen O’Boyle was featured on billboards across the region.
“I love the work of Dress for Success. It goes way beyond the suiting a woman needs for interviews. They have a variety of programs that help women develop the skills they need to compete for the jobs, get the jobs, and start a career, “ O’Boyle said of the non-profit’s work.
Your Hour Her Power asks everyone who can afford it to donate one hour of their pay to Dress for Success Charlotte. Collectively they help over 800 women a year transition back into the workforce.
