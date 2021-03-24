Four-year medical school to bring 40K+ jobs, $5.2B economic impact to Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plans are underway to build Wake Forest School of Medicine, a four-year medical school, in Charlotte.
President and CEO of Atrium Health, Eugene Woods, says the school will be up an running with students in the classroom in 2024.
Health leaders say Charlotte is one of the largest cities in the nation to not have a four-year medical school. This university, which will be built on a 20-acre plot of land at the corner of S. McDowell St. and Baxter St. just off I-277, will be the second campus for the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
“This medical school will make the entire Charlotte area and it’s surrounding areas healthier, “ Gov. Roy Cooper said.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called the announcement an important milestone.
“Bringing 4-year medical school to Charlotte has been something this community has sought after for many years,” Lyles said.
The school is expected to provide a $5.2 billion economic impact to the area, along with over 40,000 jobs. A scholarship program was also announced. Woods said 5 million in funding has already been started to the program and Atrium hopes the community will be able to match the other 5 million.
The partnership between Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health was first announced in April 2019.
Wake Forest officials say the School of Medicine had over 11,000 applicants this year with only 145 spots. They’re hoping the opening of this university allows more spots to open up for a growing number of youth interested in health.
The health systems will combine under the name Atrium Health. The Charlotte Observer reports Woods will serve as president and CEO of the combined health systems, and Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, will be the chief academic officer for Atrium Health.
In North Carolina, the combination will mean that half of state residents will have closer access to one of Atrium’s locations.
“In fact, every other second, a new patient interaction will take place in our organization,” Woods said. “Everything we are doing is about providing life-changing care.”
In a statement, Lyles said the health system combination will bring economic opportunity to the city, the Observer reports.
