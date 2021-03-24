VACCINE TEAM: Why does a QR code show up when WBTV talks about the COVID-19 vaccine on-air?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been watching WBTV lately, you’ve probably noticed a black and white box near the bottom of your screen. That is a QR code.
QR stands for Quick Response. These are like barcodes but contain much more information.
If you open your camera on your phone and point it at the QR code, it will take you directly to WBTV’s Vaccine Team page.
It is a quick way to navigate to this page. Please post your question, or read other questions we’ve already answered from viewers.
