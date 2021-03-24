Two First Alerts this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the rest of the evening, there is a chance for a stray shower but overall, things look fairly uneventful in the weather department.
Lows tonight will fall to the mid-50s.
Thursday will be a warm one. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
There is the possibility of severe weather to our west.
There is a moderate risk for places like Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
However, by the time the system gets here, it will be a much different animal. The best shower chance will be for the mountains. That’s where we have a First Alert.
You could see periods of rain from Thursday afternoon into the night.
The rest of us will see a chance for showers for the same time period. It will warm up even more on Friday as highs reach the low 80s.
The weekend brings another rain chance.
Temperatures will be mild and in the mid to upper 70s each day.
The First Alert for more rain will start late on Saturday and last into the day on Sunday.
A few thunderstorms are possible too.
This could impact any plans you have for the second half of the weekend, so you’ll want to check back as we get a little closer.
Next week should start out mainly dry with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.
One bit of good news is that so far, frost chances appear to be low - for those who have already started planting.
Obviously, we aren’t completely in the clear until mid-April, but it is good news for now.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
