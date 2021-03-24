Temperatures going up, rain chances too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will dominate the sky again today, but even with the high humidity in place, the rain chance will remain low.
Afternoon readings should top out in the lower 70s for most outside of the mountains, where lower 60s and spotty drizzle are forecast.
Low clouds and spotty drizzle may redevelop again tonight with mild temperatures only falling back to the middle 50s.
We’ve scaled back the First Alert for Thursday and Friday. There’s now a First Alert for late Thursday into the first part of Friday for the mountains because that’s the area where the rain chance is greatest.
The best chance for rain will arrive late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. That could mean a possible t-storm Thursday evening and scattered showers for the Friday morning commute.
For the rest of us, most of Thursday will be rain-free and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s. Once the rain pushes east Friday morning, we’ll quickly dry out and warm up with afternoon readings likely to reach the lower 80s.
The weekend looks to remain on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s Saturday with just a 30% thundershower chance in the forecast. A First Alert has been hoisted for Sunday, as a 50% thunderstorm chance enters the forecast package with highs in the middle 70s.
The close of the weekend could be disrupted by wet weather, but beyond Sunday’s thundershowers, the start of the workweek appears dry with mostly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle 60s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
