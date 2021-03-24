Salons, spas easing their way into expanded capacity following N.C. executive order

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In just two days several North Carolina businesses will be opening at full capacity for the first time in more than a year.
The new executive order will begin for North Carolina at 5 p.m. Friday, March 26. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the new order Tuesday, days ahead of the expiration of Executive Order 195.
Under the new order, retail businesses, salons, and museums will be able to increase capacity up to 100%.
It’s been one year since the pandemic temporarily closed the doors at Pure Wax & Beaute Bar in North Charlotte.
“You know when everything happened my biggest concern was surviving the pandemic, making sure we could stay open,” said owner Naquette Burwell.
Burwell says while the expanded capacity in North Carolina Governor Cooper’s latest executive order is exciting, it may be the end of the year before she allows more guests inside at once.
“We may still kind of scale back a little bit. COVID is still a little scary, it’s still real out there and we just want to make sure everybody is safe,” Burwell said.
Over in Huntersville, you’ll find Accent Hair Design. With such a small building, reaching one hundred percent capacity won’t be hard considering their current max capacity is twenty people.
“We usually run way under that just to be safe for ourselves and our clients,” said receptionist Kim Crews.
Crews and the owner Lydia Galati say they’re excited more people can come in but they want customers to do it at their own pace.
“We’re excited to see everybody and hope more and more will feel with the vaccines and everything will feel more comfortable coming back in,” Crews said.
As personal care services, they’re already taking extra steps to maintain guest health along with CDC guidelines.
“I don’t see that it should be a problem within the future because we are already held at high standards,” Burwell said.
Both businesses are allowing a limited number of guests in the waiting room, requiring masks, and sanitizing surfaces frequently.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.