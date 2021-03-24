Rain showers, isolated thunderstorms Thursday into Friday with above-average temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bit of sunshine will attempt to pierce through the overcast late Wednesday afternoon allowing highs top out in the lower 70s before sunset.
While a few pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out today, the best chance for rain come Thursday.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the arrival of scattered showers in across Western North Carolina tomorrow morning.
A First Alert is in effect for late day Thursday going into Friday morning with focus of the heaviest rain and most disruptive impacts affecting neighborhoods in the Mountains and Foothills.
Heavy rain and few thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours mainly west of I-77. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Metro area and neighborhoods east of I-77 may receive a few showers, but the day won’t be consumed with wet weather.
Those storms will moves eastward going into Friday morning, and the heaviest downpours will likely track north of I-40 corridor. But don’t let your guard down, because a few isolated storm cells could produce damaging winds during the first part of the day Friday.
Amid the off and on rain, high temperatures will move from the upper 70s Thursday and into the low 80s by Friday. Overnight lows will generally dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s before the sunrise each morning.
We’ll enjoy a brief break from the wet weather Friday evening into Saturday morning, but the pattern quickly turns unsettled again as another round of rain and thunderstorms set their sights on the Carolinas.
While a few scattered showers are possible Saturday, a First Alert has been issued for Sunday as a 50% thunderstorm chance enters the forecast. Highs will hit the middle 70s both days of the weekend.
The close of the weekend could be disrupted by wet weather, but beyond Sunday’s thundershowers, the start of the workweek appears dry with mostly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle 60s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
