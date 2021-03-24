Man accused of pistol whipping woman, shooting man at Rock Hill hotel

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of pistol whipping the mother of his child then shooting another man at a hotel in Rokc Hill Wednesday morning.
Rock Hill Police responded to the Days Inn on Riverview Road for a shooting with a victim at 10:41 a.m. Officers were advised a male with a gunshot wound was walking around the parking lot.
Officers say they learned 21-year-old Nikele Deon Simmons arrived at the hotel with gun, then threatened his child’s mother before hitting her with it.
Police say Simmons then shot a 24-year-old man before fleeing the scene.
Officers were able to locate Simmons and take him into custody.
Simmons was issued warrants for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting of a weapon, and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Simmons will have a bond hearing Thursday in Rock Hill Municipal Court.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.