Kannapolis City Council identifies top priorities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a news release from the City of Kannapolis, members of the Kannapolis City Council have been working to develop its top priorities for the next five years. The planning process began over the last year as the City Council and management staff compiled a list of projects and initiatives that are important to residents; maintain and expand the quality services the City delivers and allow for the continuation of the economic growth and vitality of Kannapolis.