Inmates gifted with pizza after saving detention officer from attack in N.C.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials gifted three inmates with pizza after they saved a detention officer from an attack at a North Carolina jail.
On March 4, the three inmates quickly came to the aid of an Avery County Detention officer when another inmate attacked him in the main cell block of the Avery County Jail.
Inmate Daniel Bledsoe attacked the officer, knocking him to the ground and began trying to choke the detention officer.
Quickly and without hesitation, three inmates - Jonathan Potter, Colby Flynn and Gustavo Rojas - came to the aid of the detention officer and assisted with officers to get Bledsoe back under control.
Bledsoe has been charged with this assault and has a previous assault charge pending against another detention officer.
“I want to personally thank each of these inmates for coming to the aid of the detention officer. We treat every inmate with respect if they will allow, and I believe because of our mostly positive interactions with inmates, they have respect for us also”, Sheriff Frye stated.
“We are going to treat these three inmates to a special meal, they chose pizza, as a gesture of gratitude for helping the detention officer”, stated Chief Jailer Tracey Buchanan.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.