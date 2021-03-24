Police: Suspect arrested after calling to report homicide in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody in Rock Hill Wednesday morning after calling police about the situation himself, according to officials.
The investigation began when police say 33-year-old Nathan Thomas called to report a shooting on Ligon Road. According to the release, Thomas identified himself as the suspect during that call.
Officers responded to the scene and found a 25-year-old man dead in an area behind several businesses near Riverview Road, off Ligon Rd. The area was closed as police investigated.
Police say Thomas told them he was in a vehicle stopped on Mt. Gallant Road. He was found there, taken into custody and charged with murder, possession of a a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny auto.
Ligon Drive is not one of the busier streets but what is next to it is. Just a few hundred feet away are businesses that were opening during the time police were investigating this homicide.
”Extremely nervous,” says Freda Wallace, who owns a hemp store in the complex. “Because I don’t even think about murder.”
Wallace says it seemed like a regular day when she opened her store around 10:30, but a homicide on a back road she can see from her front window made her uneasy.
“Oh my heart sank a little bit. And I went back to thinking about the warnings I had got before I actually signed the lease on this building,” she says.
Los Cantaritos owner Cesar Ugalde was also shocked. His restaurant is in the same building as Wallace’s.
”It’s really alarming because usually we’re pretty quiet,” says Ugalde. It’s one of those things we’re like wow.”
Ugalde is not brushing off what happened either. He plans to add safety measures for all his employees living in the area.
”I’m either gonna take them home if they’re walking or have them leave in pairs so they aren’t out there alone,” he says.
There is no word on a possible motive for the shooting and the victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with further information about the case should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.
