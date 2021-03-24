Good Question: Why do we need a second dose of the vaccine?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There seems to be some confusion about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Viewer Jane asks On Your Side Tonight about the importance of the second dose
“If the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective after the first dose, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective after the first dose, why do we need second doses?
We picked this question because it’s important to know that you only get that amount of immunity after both doses. That is why we need two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
A single dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 52 percent effective. However, some new research from Israel has found it could actually be up to 91 percent effective after one shot. Still, that’s not as effective as it can be after two doses.
Only after that second dose does it become 95 percent effective, according to researchers.
Meanwhile, according to the FDA, a single dose of the Moderna vaccine is 80.2 percent effective.
It becomes 94 percent effective after the second dose.
And that full protection doesn’t kick in right away. The CDC says it takes about two weeks after the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for it to be fully effective.
