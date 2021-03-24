Gaston County passes ordinance requiring days notice for protesters to gather on county property

By WBTV Web Staff | March 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 11:17 PM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Commissioners unanimously approved a change to a county ordinance.

The county will require groups of 25 people or more who want to protest on or within 50 feet of county property to give a 24-hour notice.

That includes the county courthouse, county jail, administrative buildings and other county-owned property.

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger told WBTV that he originally requested the ordinance after a series of protests last summer over the confederate monument.

Some people claimed this will violate first amendment rights.

County leaders said it will keep protesters and law enforcement safe.

