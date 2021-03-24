Gaston County passes ordinance requiring days notice for protesters to gather on county property

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Commissioners unanimously approved a change to a county ordinance.
The county will require groups of 25 people or more who want to protest on or within 50 feet of county property to give a 24-hour notice.
That includes the county courthouse, county jail, administrative buildings and other county-owned property.
Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger told WBTV that he originally requested the ordinance after a series of protests last summer over the confederate monument.
Some people claimed this will violate first amendment rights.
County leaders said it will keep protesters and law enforcement safe.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.