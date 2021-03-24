Gaston Co. recovery court program offers low-level drug offenders treatment instead of incarceration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the year 2020, Gaston County police made a total of 964 drug-related arrests.
So far in 2021, they’ve made 222, including 67 in March alone.
These numbers are why leaders with the Gaston County Police Department and the court system are teaming up to help break the cycle of addiction and incarceration.
The county recently launched an Adult Recovery Court, aimed at helping non-violent drug offenders get the addiction rehab they need.
From 2017 to 2020, Gaston County Police responded to 468 drug overdoses.
“People out of work, homeless, theft and crime are directly related,” Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey told WBTV.
The Gaston County Police Chief and Public Defender want to make a change.
“What we really want to do is find a pathway forward for some of our low level drug offenders to be able to disengage themselves with the criminal justice system,” Public Defender Stuart Higdon said. “The only way that will occur is if they seriously deal with their substance abuse issue.”
Adult Recovery Court offers a second chance at Phoenix Counseling Center.
“If they’re doing well with the treatment they get to step forward, they have goals and milestones, if they meet the goals and milestones you can get yourself out of the system in approximately two years,” Higdon said.
Michael, from Gaston County, knows what it’s like to meet a goal.
He’s not part of the program with the court system, but he is a month into treatment for alcohol addiction at Phoenix.
“You have to understand why you’re addicted to this and what is triggering you to do what you’re doing,” Michael said. “You have to figure that out or you’ll do the same thing over and over again.”
He said the opportunity for more people to get help could be life saving.
“If you put them in a jail cell, they become an animal, because they’re not learning nothing, they’re not doing anything, their mind is stuck,” Michael said. “If they come here you got people you can talk to, people you can relate to.”
The program can provide a reminder to people that they can do better, making the community better.
“It’s a different pipeline, it’s a pipeline to recovery,” Chief Ramey said.
Similar programs are already in place in several other North Carolina counties.
In Mecklenburg County, 1,400 people have graduated since its inception in 1995.
The program in Gaston County officially launched this year after the pandemic delayed their efforts.
A handful of low-level drug offenders are currently participating, referred to the program by court judges and other workers.
