Crime Stoppers: Police canvas west Charlotte apartment complex 24 hours after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department used a ‘boots on the ground’ approach to help generate tips in a homicide investigation Tuesday.
Several officers from CMPD’s Freedom Division met for roll call in Nova Ridge Apartments Tuesday afternoon. Just 24 hours earlier police were called to the community because of a homicide.
Police said just before 1 p.m. Monday, 26-year-old William Perry was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car on Tuckaseegee Road. No one has been charged in connection to his death.
After Tuesday’s roll call, the Freedom Division officers split up to pass out informational flyers about the department’s Crime Stoppers program, hoping the community members would call police with details about Monday’s shooting. One of the officers who traversed the neighborhood Tuesday was CMPD Freedom Division Community Coordinator Deidre John. She spoke to WBTV in an interview, explaining that she is familiar with the Nova Ridge complex.
“We’ve been working with the management company out here and also the ownership to really implement some community engagement and improve the overall quality of life because of what the overall history of this community has experienced,” said John.
She said she has worked in the Freedom Division for 12 years and was saddened to hear about Monday’s homicide.
“I see all the work that we’ve put in out here, CMPD, some of the city agencies, along with the ownership and the property management group out here and sometimes incidents like yesterday you take to heart and it’s heartbreaking because you see all the work that you’ve put in to improve this community,” said John.
Detective Adrian Johnson, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator, explained that having officers canvas the west Charlotte apartment complex is beneficial when it comes to solving a case.
“It helps when you’re being proactive, engaging the community, giving them information that they didn’t know exists. It definitely helps. We want them to know there’s a lot of resources out here to get information in the right hands so we can help solve cases like this one,” said Johnson.
Police said they believe Perry was targeted and the killing was an isolated incident.
“We gotta remember. These things can happen anywhere in Charlotte, not just in this community, and I must say this community has changed a lot. They have new management. They’ve renovated all these buildings and they’re working hard to keep this a nice, safe community,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.