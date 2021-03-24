Crash causes 7+ mile backup along I-85 NB in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash along I-85 northbound near Sam Wilson Road had traffic backed up for at least 7 miles Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m., causing delays from Gaston County into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.
U.S. 74 can be used as an alternate route to get from Gaston County into the Charlotte area.
We followed another big crash along I-85 northbound near Exit 23 in Gaston County, which has since cleared. That crash involved a semi-truck that caught fire. Traffic was backed up for at least 3 miles.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.