Crash causes 7+ mile backup along I-85 NB in west Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | March 24, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 7:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash along I-85 northbound near Sam Wilson Road had traffic backed up for at least 7 miles Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m., causing delays from Gaston County into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

U.S. 74 can be used as an alternate route to get from Gaston County into the Charlotte area.

We followed another big crash along I-85 northbound near Exit 23 in Gaston County, which has since cleared. That crash involved a semi-truck that caught fire. Traffic was backed up for at least 3 miles.

