CMS middle, high school students to move to classroom four days a week, then fully in-person in May

“As a mom, I know students will be overjoyed to be back with teachers and friends in the classroom four days a week. Safe, in-person learning is what our students need,” said Board Chair Elyse Dashew. “I also know that all of this change is exhausting for the CMS family. The board has responded to ever-changing COVID guidelines for over a year now, including new rules announced by the state as recently as last week. We thank our staff, students, and families for your resilience. The light is at the end of the tunnel.”