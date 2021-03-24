Charlotte-Mecklenburg police create team to reduce gun violence

By WBTV Web Staff | March 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 10:55 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced the creation of a gun suppression team with the priority of stopping gun violence.

The Crime Gun Suppression Team (CGST) will be made up of detectives from the department’s gang unit, SIOP Task Force and TRAP unit.

CMPD made the announcement Wednesday.

The department says they have seen five investigations regarding gun violence over the last 5 days.

More than 400 gun-related assault cases have been reported in 2021, CMPD says. A total of 87 people have been shot, and 186 homes and cars have been struck by gunfire.

The department hopes to see a reduction in crime with the new unit. Anyone may report crime to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

