Burke County detention officer fired, charged with excessive force on inmate

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County detention officer was fired and charged after being accused of using excessive force in the jail.
Detention Sgt. Ravi Dahyalal Patel, 48, was charged with simple assault.
Officials started investigating excessive force in the jail on January 30.
The officer was suspected with pay on Feb. 2.
On Feb. 2, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office requested the SBI conduct an independent investigation and requested the District Attorney’s (DA’s) Office prosecute any criminal violations found pursuant to the SBI’s investigation.
On Feb. 5, Detention Sgt. Ravi Patel was fired from the Sheriff’s Office.
On March 24, Patel was charged with simple assault.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Patel is accused with assaulting a person in custody by pushing that person who was handcuffed behind his back.
