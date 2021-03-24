Brother, sister charged with kidnapping Caldwell County teen that set off Amber Alert

Austin Setzer and Autumn Setzer (Source: Caldwell County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 23, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 5:42 PM

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old girl in Caldwell County.

Austin Ryan Setzer and Autumn Bryce Setzer have been charged with first-degree kidnapping and breaking and entering.

The Amber Alert was canceled less than an hour after it was issued Tuesday evening.

The 14-year-old girl was found safe and in “good condition” in Lenoir, according to deputies.

According to deputies, Autumn Setzer was an accomplice in the kidnapping. Austin Setzer was arrested under a $250,000 bond. Autumn Setzer has a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 828-757-1400 or call 911.

