95-year-old celebrates birthday by leaving nursing home, visits with family for first time in more than a year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte family is reuniting with their 95-year-old grandmother for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Ida Shelton lives in The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore in Ballantyne.
Due to the pandemic, her family missed out on celebrating her birthday last year and was only able to communicate through technology or a window at her care facility.
Those challenges made Tuesday all the more memorable.
“Every time we would come and talk to her through a window, or at the end of a six-foot table, she would ask, when is this going to be over?” her son Terry Shelton said.
The first stop of the day was lunch at Hickory Tavern in Ballantyne with her grandchildren.
“It’s great,” her grandson Cody Shelton said. “I mean literally haven’t seen her in person for over a year, so this is awesome.”
Time apart means lots to catch up on.
“Our lives have changed so much but for the people inside and can’t get out and do the things they want it’s been so challenging,” Terry Shelton said.
The day would not be complete without a little pampering.
Terry and Linda Shelton took Ida to do something she has missed over the past year, getting a manicure and pedicure.
“She’s been very patient,” Linda said.
It was a chance to show their loved one they are still here.
“Very refreshing and just a big relief,” Terry Shelton said. “Get things back to a bit more normal.”
The Shelton family says they are thankful that they can continue to do more normal things like this.
It was hard to tell what made Ida happier, being with her family, or getting that long-awaited pedicure.
