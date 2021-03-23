Wolves bite worker at center where lion had killed intern

By Associated Press | March 23, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 7:02 PM

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A woman has been bitten by two juvenile wolves at a North Carolina wildlife center where an intern was fatally mauled by a lion in 2018.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports the latest incident occurred Saturday at the Animal Park at the Conservators Center.

The center said in a statement that the worker was “performing routine activities” with the young wolves when she was bitten on her upper arms and right leg.

Authorities say she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2018, intern Alexandra Black was cleaning an animal enclosure when a lion escaped from a locked pen and fatally attacked her.

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the animal.

