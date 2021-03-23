Warmer temps, but a First Alert for rain late Thursday into Friday morning

There’s a First Alert for late Thursday into the first part of Friday. Most of Thursday will be dry and warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s. The chance for rain will move in late. The wettest time should be from Thursday night into Friday morning. That could mean showers for the Friday morning commute. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. We will remain mild even after the rain moves through. Highs reach the upper 70s again on Friday.