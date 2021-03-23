Warmer temps, but a First Alert for rain late Thursday into Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will feature more clouds than sun for the rest of today. There could be a stray shower and highs will end up being a little cooler than yesterday. We reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.
Wednesday will take us back to the low 70s. Even with mainly cloudy skies and a stray shower, we will be a little warmer tomorrow.
There’s a First Alert for late Thursday into the first part of Friday. Most of Thursday will be dry and warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s. The chance for rain will move in late. The wettest time should be from Thursday night into Friday morning. That could mean showers for the Friday morning commute. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. We will remain mild even after the rain moves through. Highs reach the upper 70s again on Friday.
The weekend will also be mild. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Another chance for rain moves in late on Saturday and lasts into Sunday. We will dry out heading into next week.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
