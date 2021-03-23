VACCINE TEAM: Will vaccine affect result of COVID-19 test?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The percent positive of coronavirus cases are stabilizing in North Carolina.
On Monday, state health officials reported that 5.8 percent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive. Now that more people are being vaccinated, WBTV’s Vaccine Team received this question:
Will a COVID vaccine affect the result of a COVID-19 test?
According to North Carolina health officials, in most cases, no.
The state said it won’t affect the most common tests -- PCR or antigen tests.
That’s because there is no virus in the vaccine. It could affect the results of some COVID-19 antibody tests because of your immune system’s response to the vaccine.
