VACCINE TEAM: Will vaccine affect result of COVID-19 test?
By WBTV Web Staff | March 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 12:12 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The percent positive of coronavirus cases are stabilizing in North Carolina.

On Monday, state health officials reported that 5.8 percent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive. Now that more people are being vaccinated, WBTV’s Vaccine Team received this question:

Will a COVID vaccine affect the result of a COVID-19 test?

According to North Carolina health officials, in most cases, no.

The state said it won’t affect the most common tests -- PCR or antigen tests.

That’s because there is no virus in the vaccine. It could affect the results of some COVID-19 antibody tests because of your immune system’s response to the vaccine.

