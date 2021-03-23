VACCINE TEAM: Do you have to wait 90 days & reschedule if you contract COVID after your first vaccine?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A viewer who had one dose of the vaccine contracted COVID-19 before her second dose.
Sue asked the Vaccine Team:
“I had my first Pfizer vaccine but contracted COVID and had to cancel my second one. I was told I could reschedule after my 10 days of isolation, but when I called, they told me I have to wait 90 days and start over. Is that correct?”
It seems someone may have misinterpreted information from the Centers for Disease Control. Because the latest guidance is to recover from the illness, then get your second shot.
According to research, the CDC says you do NOT need to start the series of shots all over again.
If this happens to you, make sure to contact the provider of your first shot. Explain your situation and tell them as soon as you are symptom-free, at least 10 days out from the onset of symptoms, you want to book your second dose.
This is what Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said in early February.
If you’re like Sue and have a question, please share it with us; we’ll do our best to find you the answer!
