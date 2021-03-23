VACCINE TEAM: Do you have to wait 90 days & reschedule if you contract COVID after your first vaccine?

By Maureen O'Boyle | March 23, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 6:25 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A viewer who had one dose of the vaccine contracted COVID-19 before her second dose.

Sue asked the Vaccine Team:

“I had my first Pfizer vaccine but contracted COVID and had to cancel my second one. I was told I could reschedule after my 10 days of isolation, but when I called, they told me I have to wait 90 days and start over. Is that correct?”

It seems someone may have misinterpreted information from the Centers for Disease Control. Because the latest guidance is to recover from the illness, then get your second shot.

According to research, the CDC says you do NOT need to start the series of shots all over again.

Can I get the vaccine if I am currently sick with COVID-19? No. People with COVID-19 who have symptoms should wait to be vaccinated until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing isolation; those without symptoms should also wait until they meet the criteria before getting vaccinated. This guidance also applies to people who get COVID-19 before getting their second dose of vaccine.
CDC

If this happens to you, make sure to contact the provider of your first shot. Explain your situation and tell them as soon as you are symptom-free, at least 10 days out from the onset of symptoms, you want to book your second dose.

This is what Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said in early February.

“Once they meet the criteria to be cleared from isolation, at least at this time, there is no minimum required interval between the time that they recover or get off isolation from COVID and get the vaccine.”

If you’re like Sue and have a question, please share it with us; we’ll do our best to find you the answer!

