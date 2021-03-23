VACCINE TEAM: Can we be at Easter gatherings with unvaccinated family members after receiving both vaccine shots?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaynell asked a question to WBTV’s Vaccine Team that you might be wondering about, as Easter and Passover get close.
“My husband and I had both shots. Will it be OK to be around 10-12 family members, who haven’t been vaccinated, for Easter dinner?”
The latest CDC guidance says: You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks. An example would be visiting relatives who all live together.
But if the gathering includes family from several households, the CDC says fully vaccinated people and their guests should follow preventative measures.
That includes making sure you’re socially distant, wear a mask, and ask everyone to keep washing their hands.
In a case like this, you might want to consider outdoor dining or under a carport or a deck where there is a lot of ventilation.
