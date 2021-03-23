Authorities: Child kidnapped in Dillon County found safe, suspect in custody

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A child who was reportedly kidnapped in Dillon County has been found safe, authorities said.
Authorities announced shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect, Tracy Blackmon, was in custody.
Tracy Blackmon allegedly kidnapped his 18-month-old daughter, Alayna Blackmon, after he reportedly assaulted the child’s mother.
Authorities said Tracy Blackmon does not have custody of the little girl. He was wanted for domestic violence and kidnapping.
It was not immediately known where the Blackmon’s were located.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.