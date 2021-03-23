Rowan County Chamber set to celebrate its 95th birthday

Please join us for the Chamber’s 95th Annual Meeting in conjunction with the Power in Partnership program. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., April 13 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com