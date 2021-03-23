Milestone reached as massive archway raised on Hickory’s City Walk project

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - After a year’s work on Hickory’s City Walk Project, construction crews raised what the city hopes will be a future landmark that people will see as they drive into the city.
A massive arch, made of Douglas Fir, spanning 178 feet and 60 feet tall, was set in place on the City Walk footbridge over four-lane Highway 127 this past weekend. A second arch will be installed there in the coming weeks.
The archway is a centerpiece in the two-mile long City Walk that spans the city with the downtown’s Union Square in the middle. The walkway is part of a bond package that passed in 2014. Voters approved $40 million in bonds and the city was able to more than double that with grant money.
Projects have included downtown renovations, a business park and several concrete pathways such as City Walk. All the pathways will be connected and run 10 miles through the city.
The section downtown should be complete by summer but others could take years to complete.
The bonds were passed with the idea of transforming the city into a connected, family friendly community.
Officials say reaction to all the work has been positive so far with new businesses and residential buildings being built near the pathways.
