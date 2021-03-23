Meet JJ Funderburke. The newest (amazing) one of our #MollysKids

Now fast forward a few days. On February 5th, JJ started complaining about his belly hurting. Once again his mom checked him out, as best as a mom can do, and this time she noticed his stomach felt a little tight. She asked—as many moms would—”Did he need to poop?” He said no, started playing again, and the rest of the night went by like usual. JJ ate dinner, and played in family game night.