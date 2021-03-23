Multiple shots fired, one man, two cars, apartment struck in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that happened at the Lakewood Apartments on Monday afternoon.
Investigators were called to the apartment complex on Lash Drive off Statesville Boulevard just after 4:00 pm. One person was shot in the leg and the injury is not life threatening, according to police.
According to police, witnesses said that the victim, now identified as William Thomas Kennedy, 21, was walking to a trash dumpster near the 800 building when multiple shots were fired. One shot hit Kennedy in the leg, two other shots hit cars in the parking lot, and another shot went into an apartment occupied by several people, including a one-year-old child. That bullet went into a wall in the unit. No one was hurt.
Police remained on the scene conducting interviews and gathering evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
An unrelated shooting at Lakewood in January left one person hurt. Shane Kamel Charles, 18, of Kesler Street was charged with robbery with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in that case.
