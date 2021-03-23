A lot more clouds but just a little cooler today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will dominate the sky today, but rain chance will remain low. Afternoon readings in the middle 60s will be a bit cooler than Monday, but about on target for late March.
Tonight and Wednesday will remain variably cloudy but rain chances remain at no more than about 20% and afternoon temperatures are forecast to rebound to the lower 70s.
We’ll likely stay mainly dry during the daylight hours Thursday and high temperatures will warm to the upper 70s in advance of our next front.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday night into early Friday, for a better chance for a period of widespread rain and even a couple of thunderstorms.
Friday likely starts wet with scattered showers and thunderstorms before the front takes the rain away by the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will remain quite warm Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend looks to remain on the warm side with highs in the middle 70s Saturday with just a small thundershower chance in the forecast. A better thunderstorm chance enters the forecast package for Sunday with highs in the middle 70s.
The start of the workweek appears dry with mostly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle 60s.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
