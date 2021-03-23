Hornets top Spurs 100-97 in first game since Ball’s injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gordon Hayward had 27 points, Terry Rozier added 24 and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-97 in their first game since losing LaMelo Ball to injury.
Ball suffered a fractured right wrist Saturday after a hard fall against the Los Angeles Clippers. Regarded as the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honors, Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Bismack Biyombo and Malik Monk had 11 points apiece as Charlotte snapped a three-game skid.
DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and Derrick White added 21 for the Spurs to open a nine-game homestand.
