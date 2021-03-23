Freshman Kessler announces plan to transfer from Tar Heels

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - MARCH 19: Walker Kessler shoots between a pair of Wisconsin defenders in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Source: Andy Hancock)
By Associated Press | March 22, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 10:59 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Walker Kessler plans to transfer.

The 7-footer announced his decision Monday in a social media post. That came three days after the Tar Heels’ season ended with a loss to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kessler was a top-25 national recruit who saw the least time in UNC’s rotation of four big men.

He came on late in the year with a big performance against Florida State in late February as well as one against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

