Freshman Kessler announces plan to transfer from Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Walker Kessler plans to transfer.
The 7-footer announced his decision Monday in a social media post. That came three days after the Tar Heels’ season ended with a loss to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kessler was a top-25 national recruit who saw the least time in UNC’s rotation of four big men.
He came on late in the year with a big performance against Florida State in late February as well as one against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
