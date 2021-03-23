Former Swanee theater in Kannapolis sold, to become entertainment venue

The parcel is located at the corner of West Avenue and Cannon Ballers Way and will be sold for $567,000. The City will also provide a construction loan of up to $950,000 to the buyer to finance the cost of the renovations to the building. The property was initially purchased by the City in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Plan when the City bought 50 acres (eight blocks of downtown buildings) and over 700,000 square feet of commercial space.