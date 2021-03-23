Flags in N.C. ordered to be lowered to half-staff for victims of Colorado grocery store shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting inside a Boulder, Colorado grocery store Monday afternoon.
As Boulder mourns the violent shooting, North Carolina is showing its support by lowering flags to half-staff at all state facilities through sunset on Saturday, March 27.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the flags to be lowered at businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions “as a show of respect for the individuals who lost their lives on Monday in a senseless violence and to the families in mourning.”
“Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones in the senseless shooting in Boulder. We can, and must, take action to save lives,” Cooper added.
