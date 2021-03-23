Charlotte-Mecklenburg students optimistic ahead of potential move to Plan A

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ahead of Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg students are optimistic about the remainder of the school year.
Superintendent Earnest Winston will present a recommendation of moving middle and high school students to Plan A, which would mean four days of in-person learning. Currently, middle and high school are on a two-day rotation schedule.
Whether in-person or remote learning, students say they’ve lost a lot due to the pandemic.
“Definitely lost a lot of the social experience of high school. It’s been really, it’s been difficult to establish like new friendships, without, you know, seeing people in person, haven’t had the opportunity to meet as many new people or establish relationships with teachers, for example, either,” said CMS junior Peyton Hitten.
The potential shift comes after bipartisan legislation signed by Governor Roy Cooper.
“It is another we’ll now have to adapt something else, but I feel like going back four days a week has more pros than cons,” junior Cherish Williams said.
Senior Kiersten Hash said she’s grateful even though her senior year has been different.
“I just also am glad that people are able to come into the building because of...for equity reasons and making sure that kids aren’t falling behind,” Hash said.
There are some sticking to the remote option.
“I feel like it would be really hard to transition from virtual learning especially when you’re in a lot of honors and AP classes and you’ve gotten used to being online,” said junior Avery Hunning.
As for the future, they’re remaining optimistic.
“Really looking forward to being able to see all my friends in fully remote at school again,” said Hitten.
“I’m looking forward to participating in theater back in school, and, and get off the stop doing virtual performances because it’s a lot,” said Hunning.
“It’s been very exciting for me to be able to cheer at the football games, with the band playing and having at least some spectators in the crowd,” added Hash.
