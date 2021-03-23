Charlotte Hornets increase home fan capacity to 25 percent

“The energy and passion provided by our Hornets fans has made a tremendous impact for our players and coaches, and we’re excited to safely increase Spectrum Center’s capacity to 25%,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We’re extremely proud of the way in which our fans have overwhelmingly adopted our new health and safety protocols, and we’re grateful for our entire HSE staff that has made the health and safety of our guests the top priority. I’d like to once again thank Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials for their continued leadership throughout our reopening process.”