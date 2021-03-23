Big warm-up on the way!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There could be a stray shower this evening before lows will fall to the low 50s.
Wednesday will take us back to the low 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Just a stray shower is possible.
We have scaled back the First Alert for Thursday and Friday.
There’s now a First Alert for late Thursday into the first part of Friday for the MOUNTAINS.
The heaviest rain should remain west of the Carolinas.
The chance for rain will move in late.
The best chance for rain should be from Thursday evening into Friday morning.
That could mean a possible t-storm Thursday evening and showers for the Friday morning commute.
For the rest of us, most of Thursday will be dry and warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
Friday will be quite warm. Highs reach the upper 70s again.
There is a chance for showers from late Thursday into Friday morning
The weekend will also be mild.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Another chance for rain moves in late on Saturday and the chance lasts into Sunday.
We will be a little cooler heading into next as temperatures fall back to the 60s.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.