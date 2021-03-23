Appalachian State and UNCC prepare to christen new Atrium Health Stadium in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been more than 500 days since they’ve been able to shout “Play Ball” in Kannapolis. On Tuesday night the first official game will be played in the new Atrium Health Stadium in Kannapolis.
“We’re officially bringing baseball back to Kannapolis. It’s been over 500 days since we’ve had a baseball game here in the town and we’re excited to bring it back to the community,” said Kannapolis Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Milward.
The Appalachian State University Mountaineers and UNCC 49′ers will play college baseball in the new ballpark at 6:00 pm in front of a crowd of fans respecting COVID-19 protocols.
“Yeah, so we’ll have a social distanced crowd,” Milward added. " We’ll have limited capacity of about 15-1700 fans tonight. We’ll be seated in pods, so for every group you’ll have a seat to either side of you as well as a row in front and behind killed and we’ll be promoting that throughout the ballpark.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the baseball season in 2020, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers planned to open the $52 million sports and entertainment venue on April 16, 2020.
Without baseball, Atrium Health Ballpark operated as a city park starting last spring, becoming a popular destination in Kannapolis for visitors anxious to enjoy the outdoors and ballpark amenities safely on a daily basis.
