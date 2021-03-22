Warmer temperatures ahead with rain chances at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Increasing clouds develop tonight into Tuesday with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 40s for Charlotte and the Piedmont and mid-30s for the NC mountains.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers, mainly confined to the NC foothills and mountains.
Tuesday will be a little cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s for the piedmont, and low to mid-50s in the mountains.
Warmer temperatures return for Wednesday and continue for the remainder of the week, with highs in the 70s. Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible and afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
A “low-end” First Alert has been issued for Thursday night into early Friday, for a better chance for widespread, scattered rain.
Thursday looks to be mainly dry through the day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures warming into the lower 70s.
Thursday night will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers, and a stray thunderstorm, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Friday may feature a few rain showers earlier in the day, yet temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Saturday looks partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the mid-70s.
A stray rain shower is possible Saturday, yet at this point, Saturday looks to be the best outdoor day of the weekend.
A cold front looks to move into the region on Sunday, which will provide the chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
Drier and cooler conditions look to return by next Monday with high temperatures back in the 60s.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
