Vic the Chili Man is coming back to the hot dog cart — for two days only

And now, for two days only near the end of the month, Parel will hand the reigns back to “Vic the Chili Man” in front of 7th Street Public Market for a more fitting goodbye. “If you maniacs remember, we had tried to plan a ‘Farewell to Vic’ party last year to celebrate how freaking phenomenal I am. But, due to Covid, we decided to bail out for the time being for the safety of all, but mostly me,” the Chili Man stated on Facebook. “Well, it’s time to revisit and get my continually growing fat ass behind the cart one more time,” he wrote.