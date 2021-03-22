VACCINE TEAM: What do we know about other vaccines? And when might they be available?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of you have asked the Vaccine Team about other vaccines, and when they might get approval.
Monday, there was a new promise on the vaccine front as AstraZeneca released information on Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials.
The maker said its vaccine was 79% effective in preventing severe illness from COVID 19, including in older people.
They say experts did not find any concerns that halted the use in some European countries.
CBS News Medical expert Dr. David Argus spoke on CBS This Morning. Dr. Argus thinks these findings are very good news.
The makers of the vaccine have not said when they plan to present their findings to the Food and Drug Administration yet. But Dr. Argus believes it could happen by mid-April.
