More than 100 video games seized as Rowan Sheriff serves warrants

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - At about 11:00 am this morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at 3 businesses and 2 residences after a 1 ½ yearlong investigation of GOLD FISH, LLC , which operates a number of video gaming locations in Rowan County. The locations served with search warrants were:
Businesses
- 2143-C Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC
- 3371 Old Mocksville Road, Salisbury, NC
- 3381 Old Mocksville Road, Salisbury, NC
Residences
- 760 Lyerly Ridge Road NW, Concord, NC
- 1001 Downpatrick Lane NW, Concord, NC
At present, the investigation is still ongoing with evidence collection and evidence processing still being conducted. So far, 125+ video gaming machines and a yet undetermined amount of US currency have been seized from the locations described in the search warrants. Arrests in this investigation are pending.
The Rowan Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office in executing the search warrants.
