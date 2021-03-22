Man charged with wielding chainsaw at North Carolina motels

(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | March 22, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 7:48 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A white man arrested after police say he menaced Black guests with a chainsaw at a North Carolina hotel over the weekend was arrested in Cailfornia last year on charges of carrying a loaded gun on the beach.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jacob Vanderburg was arrested Sunday morning by Raleigh police.

WRAL-TV reports Vanderburg is accused of waving a chainsaw at three people at three different motels in Raleigh.

Chainsaw marks were left on a guest room.

In July 2020, WRAL reports Vanderburg was arrested in Santa Monica, California, for carrying a gun on the beach.

Witnesses told police Vanderburg said he was upset with liberals and Black Lives Matter protests.

