Man charged with wielding chainsaw at North Carolina motels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A white man arrested after police say he menaced Black guests with a chainsaw at a North Carolina hotel over the weekend was arrested in Cailfornia last year on charges of carrying a loaded gun on the beach.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jacob Vanderburg was arrested Sunday morning by Raleigh police.
WRAL-TV reports Vanderburg is accused of waving a chainsaw at three people at three different motels in Raleigh.
Chainsaw marks were left on a guest room.
In July 2020, WRAL reports Vanderburg was arrested in Santa Monica, California, for carrying a gun on the beach.
Witnesses told police Vanderburg said he was upset with liberals and Black Lives Matter protests.
